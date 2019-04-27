$50K bail sought for ex-detective jailed in Las Vegas fatal shooting

Former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux, charged with murder, has her initial appearance before Judge Ann E. Zimmerman at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Retired Las Vegas police detective Pamela Bordeaux remains in a holding cell entrance outside the courtroom while her attorneys Robert Draskovich, left, and Michael Horvath, arrange a bail hearing during an appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, April 25, 2019. Bordeaux is charged with murder for the fatal shooting of her former son-in-law during a supervised visit with his son at her home. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Family members and supporters comfort each other after former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux, charged with murder, had her initial appearance before Judge Ann E. Zimmerman at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members and supporters comfort each other after former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux, charged with murder, had her initial appearance before Judge Ann E. Zimmerman at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Judge Ann E. Zimmerman presides as former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux, charged with murder, has her initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members and supporters watch from the gallery as former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux, charged with murder, has her initial appearance before Judge Ann E. Zimmerman at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attorneys for a retired Metropolitan Police Department detective charged with fatally shooting her former son-in-law asked for a judge to set her bail at $50,000, according to court papers filed late Friday.

Pamela Bordeaux, 55, has been held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center since the Monday morning northwest valley shooting of 32-year-old Sean Babbitt that prosecutors described as an execution.

While Babbitt’s family has described him as a “pacifist,” Bordeaux’s lawyers painted a different picture, arguing that Bordeaux acted in self-defense.

“Bordeaux was deeply concerned for the safety of herself, her daughter, and her 3-year-old grandson,” defense attorneys Robert Draskovich and Michael Horvath wrote in a bail motion. “Her fears were reasonable.”

A Las Vegas judge is scheduled to address Bordeaux’s bail at a hearing on Tuesday.

The lawyers, pointing to emails and text messages between Babbitt and his ex-wife, called the victim a “sexual deviant,” who would “engage in explicit sexual activity and was aggressive.”

Prosecutors have said Babbitt was shot 10 times in the head, torso and hands as he wrapped up an hourlong visit with his 3-year-old son at Bordeaux’s home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue.

Babbitt’s visits with his son were limited to one hour per week and required to take place at Bordeaux’s home, according to his family and court documents.

Babbitt “would only be allowed to have supervised visits with his son if he went to his therapy sessions that week,” the court briefs filed Friday stated. “The visitation order was in place to protect the 3-year-old boy from his father. … The decedent had been seeing a therapist to help him with this dangerous behavior but failed to continue with his treatment.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.