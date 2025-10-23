54-year-old High Desert State Prison inmate dies

The inmate was pronounced dead on Oct. 16, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

This is a mugshot of Oskar Sieza Jr. who was pronounced dead at High Desert State Prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, on Oct. 16, 2025. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 54-year-old inmate at High Desert State Prison died earlier this month, six days after he was transferred there from the Clark County Detention Center, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Oskar Sieza Jr. was pronounced dead at the Indian Springs prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, on Oct. 16, according to the news release.

Sieza had come to the prison on Oct. 10, the department said. According to state records, Sieza was serving a sentence of up to five years for felony battery.

The department did not release any further information about Sieza’s death, and said an autopsy has been requested.

