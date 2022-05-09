55-year-old man faces murder charge after fatal stabbing at RV park

Charles Meeks is charged with open murder, according to jail records.

Charles Meeks (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say a man in his 60s was stabbed to death at an RV park in the 4700 block of Boulder Highway on Friday, May 6, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 55-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge after the fatal stabbing of another man, Las Vegas police said Sunday.

Police initially responded to an RV park in the 4700 block of Boulder Highway at 5:30 p.m. Friday after reports of a stabbing. Arriving officers found a man in his 50s suffering from a stab wound, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that the man was in a dispute with Charles Meeks that escalated and eventually turned violent, police said.

Meeks was arrested and faces a charge of open murder, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.