Crime

$5K reward offered for information on peacock’s killer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 12:18 pm
 
This undated photo provided by Felicity Carter shows Pete, a peacock that was killed with a hunter's bow and arrow in August 2023 in Las Vegas. Authorities are trying to find who was behind it. (Felicity Carter via AP)
This undated photo provided by Felicity Carter shows Pete, a peacock that was killed with a hunter's bow and arrow in August 2023 in Las Vegas. Authorities are trying to find who was behind it. (Felicity Carter via AP)

Weeks after a beloved neighborhood peacock was killed in Las Vegas, a reward is being offered for information on the killer.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced that it is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of Pete the peacock, who was shot with a bow and arrows near West Charleston Boulevard and South Cimarron Road on Aug. 21.

A resident of the Castlegate gated community found the bird and raced to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital, where medical staff pronounced the bird dead, PETA said.

“This beloved peacock was shot twice with arrows and left to suffer by a cruel person obviously lacking empathy for others,” Colleen O’Brien, a PETA senior vice president, said in a press release. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so this killer can be held accountable and prevented from harming anyone else.”

Anyone with information about Pete’s death is asked to contact Las Vegas Animal Protection Services at 702-229-6444.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on X.

