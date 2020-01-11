60-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas

A pedestrian was crossing the street “outside of a marked or implied crosswalk,” police said. He died at University Medical Center as a result of his injuries.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 60-year-old man died Saturday morning after a hit-and-run crash on North Las Vegas Boulevard south of Owens Avenue.

The collision was reported at 5:09 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The man was crossing the street “outside of a marked or implied crosswalk,” police said. He died at University Medical Center as a result of his injuries.

A “newer white Dodge Journey or Dodge Durango” was driving north on North Las Vegas Boulevard when the man entered the vehicle’s path, according to the statement.

The vehicle struck the man, who was thrown and came to rest in the driveway of Woodlawn Cemetery, according to the statement.

The vehicle continue to drive northbound on North Las Vegas Boulevard without stopping, police said.

It’s the third traffic-related fatality in 2020 within Metro’s jurisdiction. The collision remains under investigation.

The driver of the Dodge involved in the crash or anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-4060 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersOfNV.com.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.