57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

69 dogs seized, Arizona man faces charges over attacks on livestock

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 1:36 pm
 
Updated December 22, 2023 - 2:42 pm
Some of the 69 dogs that were seized Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, from a property on the 1300 bloc ...
Some of the 69 dogs that were seized Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, from a property on the 1300 block of Juliene Drive in Dolan Springs, Arizona. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Nearly 70 dogs were seized Wednesday from a suspected dog hoarder in the Dolan Springs, Arizona, area, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges indicate that at least some of the dogs were attacking livestock in the area.

Pablo Cruz-Sanchez was cited under county ordinances for five counts of dogs at large, five counts of wounding or killing livestock and five counts of chasing or injuring livestock. Other criminal charges are pending, according to a news release.

“The charges mean he is legally responsible for the damage caused by his animals,” MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said via email. “Not that the attacks were intentional.”

The MCSO’s animal enforcement division had been conducting an investigation on a property in the 1300 Block of Juline Drive, according to the news release. Cruz-Sanchez was known to detectives from previous animal hoarding situations.

Enforcement officers served a search warrant and seized all 69 dogs on the property “due to criminal damage/killing of livestock.”

The dogs were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
3
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
4
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
5
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Dolan Springs man jailed after trading gunfire with Mohave County detectives
Dolan Springs man jailed after trading gunfire with Mohave County detectives
Police: Officer slapped child in the face, left loaded gun unattended
Police: Officer slapped child in the face, left loaded gun unattended
Police say fight over stolen car leads to fatal shooting
Police say fight over stolen car leads to fatal shooting
Henderson animal shelter sees increase in workplace injuries, animal deaths
Henderson animal shelter sees increase in workplace injuries, animal deaths
Man faces murder charge in northwest Las Vegas homicide
Man faces murder charge in northwest Las Vegas homicide
Nevada man accused of human smuggling in Arizona
Nevada man accused of human smuggling in Arizona