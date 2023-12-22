69 dogs seized, Arizona man faces charges over attacks on livestock

Charges indicate that at least some of the dogs seized from Pablo Cruz-Sanchez were attacking livestock in the Dolan Springs area.

Some of the 69 dogs that were seized Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, from a property on the 1300 block of Juliene Drive in Dolan Springs, Arizona. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Nearly 70 dogs were seized Wednesday from a suspected dog hoarder in the Dolan Springs, Arizona, area, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges indicate that at least some of the dogs were attacking livestock in the area.

Pablo Cruz-Sanchez was cited under county ordinances for five counts of dogs at large, five counts of wounding or killing livestock and five counts of chasing or injuring livestock. Other criminal charges are pending, according to a news release.

“The charges mean he is legally responsible for the damage caused by his animals,” MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said via email. “Not that the attacks were intentional.”

The MCSO’s animal enforcement division had been conducting an investigation on a property in the 1300 Block of Juline Drive, according to the news release. Cruz-Sanchez was known to detectives from previous animal hoarding situations.

Enforcement officers served a search warrant and seized all 69 dogs on the property “due to criminal damage/killing of livestock.”

The dogs were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

