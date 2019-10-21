6th grader at Henderson school charged after taking gun on bus

An 11-year-old student at Del Webb Middle School was charged Monday with having a gun on school property and making threats to fellow students.

Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 11-year-old student at Del Webb Middle School in Henderson has been charged for bringing a gun aboard a school bus Monday morning.

Clark County School District Police Sgt. Bryan Zink said school staff heard reports that the student had a gun on the morning bus ride and searched him after he disembarked. They learned from the student that he had hidden the Glock 9 mm handgun in the hedges around the school.

The sixth-grader has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, being a minor in possession of a firearm and making threats to fellow students. He was turned over to juvenile booking, according to Zink.

The firearm was picked up by the Metropolitan Police Department, where it will be tested for association with any additional crimes.

