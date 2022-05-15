7 hospitalized in Summerlin crash, DUI suspected, Las Vegas police say

Seven people were hospitalized following a suspected DUI-crash in Summerlin Sunday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said the injuries were not considered “serious.”

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. at Greenmoor Lane and Pavilion Center Drive, near the 215 Beltway, Boxler said.

Boxler said one of the motorists was suspected of being impaired.

Additional details were not immediately available.

