7 hospitalized in Summerlin crash, DUI suspected, Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2022 - 12:48 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven people were hospitalized following a suspected DUI-crash in Summerlin Sunday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said the injuries were not considered “serious.”

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. at Greenmoor Lane and Pavilion Center Drive, near the 215 Beltway, Boxler said.

Boxler said one of the motorists was suspected of being impaired.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

