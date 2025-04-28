8 arrested, 1 wanted in $1M Henderson drone theft

Authorities say they’ve uncovered an alleged crime ring after eight people were arrested last week in connection with a March incident in which more than $1 million in drones were reported stolen in Henderson.

Authorities in Nevada and Arizona say they’ve uncovered an alleged crime ring after eight people were arrested last week in connection with the reported theft of more than $1 million in drones in Henderson.

In a news release Friday, Bullhead City, Arizona, police identified eight people, including a man arrested and awaiting arraignment in Henderson. Police also said they are looking for another man believed to be connected to the theft.

Henderson police officers on Thursday arrested Eric Guy Loftin, 44, of Bullhead City, on charges of grand larceny in excess of $100,000, grand theft and possession of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and other charges, online records show.

Loftin was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on $58,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Henderson Justice Court.

Bullhead City Police also said that Henderson police contacted the Arizona agency on March 13 to report that about 600 drones worth an estimated $1.2 million were stolen in Henderson on March 4, and that Loftin was a suspect. Police said they recovered multiple stolen items, including vehicles, motorcycles, trailers and firearms from Loftin’s Bullhead City residence.

Loftin is believed to live at that residence with his brother Chad Loftin, 41, who is wanted for suspected trafficking and possession of stolen property.

That investigation also uncovered what Bullhead City Police described as a “trafficking stolen property ring,” where others were involved and identified, according to the release. Officials say assistance from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Havasu City Police, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was needed to execute five search warrants across Mohave County on April 21, which resulted in numerous arrests.

Those arrested and booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, Arizona, include:

— Jeffrey Loftin, 66, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking stolen property and misconduct involving a weapon.

— Randall Moore, 41, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking stolen property, misconduct involving a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Amanda Kerekes, 37, on charges of a stolen firearm, trafficking stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Michael McIntosh, 48, Stephanie Williams, 32, Jeanna Kreamier, 37, and Anthony Wadley, 42, were all arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Some of the stolen drones have not been located, and information about where the drones were initially stolen from was not provided.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen drones are encouraged to contact Bullhead City Police at 928-763-1999.

