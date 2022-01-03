8 arrested at New Year’s Eve festivities in downtown, on Strip

Las Vegas police said Monday they made eight arrests on the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas during New Year’s Eve festivities.

Law enforcement watch New Year’s Eve crowds walk the Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Police said only one of the arrests was for a felony but they did not release details in a news release. Police also arrested one person on a gross misdemeanor, three on misdemeanor offenses and three more on outstanding warrants.

Police said they made an additional 25 driving under the influence arrests throughout the Las Vegas Valley as part of an enforcement effort to prevent drunken driving on New Year’s Eve into Saturday. Those arrests were made during 262 vehicle stops that led to officers issuing 161 citations. During the traffic enforcement effort, police also arrested one person for possession of drugs and recovered a single firearm.

The Nevada Highway Patrol on Monday was compiling arrest numbers for their New Year’s Eve enforcement efforts.

