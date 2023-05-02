8 Strip fires, 2 arrests: Police say suspects blame each other

A man and woman were arrested and accused of setting eight small fires last week inside and around hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

Amber Crow (Metropolitan Police Department)

Amber Crow, 40, and Daniel Rodriguez, 21, were arrested Saturday morning leaving the Caesars Palace valet after allegedly setting a fire on the 68th floor of the hotel, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Monday.

Metro detectives started investigating the fires Friday night, after two garbage cans at Flamingo and a vending machine on the 69th floor of Horseshoe were all set on fire, according to the arrest report.

A Caesars employee said the same man and woman spotted setting fires inside Flamingo were observed leaving the scene of a bush fire Thursday outside Caesars.

Detectives discovered three other small fires inside Horseshoe, which police said were all started using paper products.

While detectives reviewed security camera footage of the fires, an eighth fire was reported on the 69th floor of Caesars hotel Saturday morning, according to the arrest report.

Crow and Rodriguez were detained moments later trying to leave the property. Police said they each blamed each other for the fires.

Crow told police that Rodriguez burned her belongings after he became upset with her, the report stated.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez told detectives he wasn’t present for the Flamingo fires.

“Daniel indicated Amber usually set fires after they argued,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Rodriguez was booked on two counts of arson, two counts of conspiracy to commit arson and one count of burglary of a business. Crow was booked on three counts of arson, two counts of conspiracy to commit arson and two counts of burglary of a business.

Both are being held on bail and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

