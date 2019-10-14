8 traffic, gun deaths reported over weekend in Las Vegas area

It was a particularly violent weekend in the Las Vegas valley, with at least eight deaths reported from Friday morning to Sunday night.

Police investigate a man found dead Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at an apartment complex at 3050 S. Nellis Blvd. in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was a particularly violent weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, with at least eight traffic- or firearm-related deaths reported from Friday morning to Sunday night.

On Friday afternoon, a Ford Focus heading east on West Carey Avenue collided with an Acura sedan, after the sedan’s driver attempted a left turn onto westbound Carey from a private drive, according to police. The 66-year-old Acura driver was transported to University Medical Center, where he died.

Later that afternoon, a 72-year-old bicyclist was crossing Hacienda Avenue outside of a crosswalk, near Rapunzel Court. The man, later identified as Marek Goworek, was struck by a Honda Civic and died at the scene. Police said the 27-year-old woman driving the Civic was not impaired.

A 44-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning after crashing his motorcycle into a fence on West Ogden Avenue. Police said the man was driving a Harley-Davidson wide in a left-hand curve in the road, exited the road to the right and struck a fence. He was ejected and died at the scene.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, police were informed of a body covered in a blue tarp at 710 S. Casino Center Blvd., near Bonneville Avenue. Police said the 62-year-old man was “beyond medical treatment.” Twelve hours earlier, at 9:30 p.m. Friday, a truck towing a Las Vegas Pride Night parade float was the only vehicle known to have driven onto the lot.

A 40-year-old man was shot in his sleep Saturday night. Officers arrived at his Henderson home around 10:30 p.m. and found the man dead, and a 45-year-old man injured. Police have not identified a shooter.

On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to an apartment complex at 3050 S. Nellis Blvd. to a report of a suspicious man in a car parked at the complex. When police arrived, they found that the man was dead and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Also on Sunday afternoon, a man shot himself in the head at an apartment at 7777 S. Jones Blvd. Another man in the apartment was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to his right leg.

