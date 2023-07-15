9 dogs left in bed of hot pickup truck, 2 found dead

Police found nine dogs, most of them puppies, left in the bed of a truck for several hours without shade.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two dogs were found dead Friday afternoon, along with seven others that were left in a pickup truck for several hours.

At around 3:05 p.m., police found nine dogs, most of them puppies, left in the bed of a truck for several hours without shade.

The truck was parked at Motel 6 near Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

Lourenco said a woman had been taken into custody.

