92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

9 hurt in crash with suspected speeding juvenile

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 8:14 am
 
A minor is suspected of speeding through a red light and causing a crash, Thursday, July 13, 20 ...
A minor is suspected of speeding through a red light and causing a crash, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas that sent nine people to the hospital, police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A minor is suspected of speeding through a red light and causing a Thursday night crash in Las Vegas that sent nine people to the hospital, police said.

The juvenile, whose age was not released, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe around 8:30 p.m. near East Owens Avenue and Marion Drive when police said the Tahoe’s driver ran a red light and crashed into a 2019 Honda Civic, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the driver of the Civic, and six children in the car, were all hospitalized at University Medical Center trauma center for their injuries. Four of them suffered substantial and life-threatening injuries.

The SUV’s driver and a woman in the car with the juvenile suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Metro did not name the Tahoe’s driver, but it said the minor later was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on speed-related charges.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
2
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
3
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
4
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
5
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Driver of rental SUV sought in fatal hit-and-run
Driver of rental SUV sought in fatal hit-and-run
Pedestrian dies after crashes with impaired, hit-and-run drivers
Pedestrian dies after crashes with impaired, hit-and-run drivers
11 injured on rainy Las Vegas commutes
11 injured on rainy Las Vegas commutes
Motorcyclist killed near downtown Henderson
Motorcyclist killed near downtown Henderson
Girl killed on sidewalk after hit-and-run driver lost control in NLV
Girl killed on sidewalk after hit-and-run driver lost control in NLV
Man fatally struck in Henderson hit-and-run
Man fatally struck in Henderson hit-and-run