9 hurt in crash with suspected speeding juvenile

A minor is suspected of speeding through a red light and causing a Thursday night crash in Las Vegas that sent nine people to the hospital, police said.

The juvenile, whose age was not released, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe around 8:30 p.m. near East Owens Avenue and Marion Drive when police said the Tahoe’s driver ran a red light and crashed into a 2019 Honda Civic, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the driver of the Civic, and six children in the car, were all hospitalized at University Medical Center trauma center for their injuries. Four of them suffered substantial and life-threatening injuries.

The SUV’s driver and a woman in the car with the juvenile suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Metro did not name the Tahoe’s driver, but it said the minor later was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on speed-related charges.

