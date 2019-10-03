9 students arrested after fights at Las Vegas high school

No injuries were reported, and there was no reports of weapons used during the violence at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, Clark County School District police said.

Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts (Google Street View)

Nine students were arrested Thursday afternoon after a fight broke out at a southeast Las Vegas Valley high school.

The fight began about 2:15 p.m. inside the Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, at 3100 E. Patrick Lane, Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said. Nine students were arrested after the fight, which was still being investigated.

Investigators were told of a “rumored threat” made to the school during the fight, but it appeared to be unsubstantiated Thursday afternoon, according to a message sent to parents from Del Sol principal Greg Misle.

Extra police presence were on campus Thursday afternoon due to an “abundance of caution,” the message said. Metropolitan Police Department officers were helping school police to investigate.

“All proper disciplinary actions are being followed by the school,” the message said.

Charges for all of the students have not been finalized, but Zink said they were arrested on suspicion of crimes ranging from disorderly conduct to participating in a fight. No injuries were reported, and there was no reports of weapons.

The students arrested were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, Zink said. Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.