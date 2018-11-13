‘90 Day Fiancé’ star arrested in Las Vegas on domestic battery charge

According to police logs, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, was arrested just after 1 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 8400 block of Opal Splendor Avenue, near the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Durango Drive.

Colt Johson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima star in 90 Day Fiancé. (TLC)

The star of the reality TV show “90 Day Fiancé” was arrested Saturday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on a charge of domestic battery.

According to police logs, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, was arrested just after 1 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 8400 block of Opal Splendor Avenue, near the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Durango Drive.

Dos Santos Lima, who stars in the sixth season of the TLC show about international romances, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday morning and was released after posting $1,000 bail. She is scheduled to next appear in court on Dec. 11, court records show.

Saturday was the second time this year that Dos Santos Lima was arrested on a domestic-violence-related charge, according to court records.

She was arrested June 19 at the same address on a domestic battery charge. She was released on her own recognizance June 20 and pleaded not guilty on July 20. The case was dismissed by the state on Oct. 2.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.

8400 Opal Splendor Avenue, Las Vegas NV