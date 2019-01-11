‘90 Day Fiance’ star arrested in Las Vegas on domestic battery charge

It was the third arrest on domestic-violence charges for Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, who appeared in the sixth season of the TLC reality show, in the past year in Las Vegas.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A star of TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance” is behind bars for the third time in less than a year after being arrested on a domestic battery charge Friday in Las Vegas.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, appeared on the sixth season of “90 Day Fiance,” a reality show about international engagements. She was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center on one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

No details of the incident were immediately available.

Dos Santos Lima was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic-violence-related charges, but both cases were dismissed.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled Saturday morning. Her bail was set at $3,000.

