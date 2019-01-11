Crime

‘90 Day Fiance’ star arrested in Las Vegas on domestic battery charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2019 - 2:27 pm
 
Updated January 11, 2019 - 2:29 pm

A star of TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance” is behind bars for the third time in less than a year after being arrested on a domestic battery charge Friday in Las Vegas.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, appeared on the sixth season of “90 Day Fiance,” a reality show about international engagements. She was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center on one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

No details of the incident were immediately available.

Dos Santos Lima was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic-violence-related charges, but both cases were dismissed.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled Saturday morning. Her bail was set at $3,000.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

