911 calls reveal dramatic moments before arrest of Aces guard

Calls to 911 released Thursday afternoon revealed that, as police arrived at her apartment Tuesday, Aces guard Riquna Williams texted her psychologist that she was having suicidal thoughts.

The 33-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon and faces charges of assault constituting domestic violence with a deadly weapon, coercion constituting domestic violence, three counts of domestic battery by strangulation and four misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

Williams’ wife called police around noon to report a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in the 12600 block of Southern Highlands Parkway. When asked if anyone was hit or pushed, the wife responded “Yes, me.”

According to Williams’ arrest report, Williams punched and choked her wife after she told Williams she wanted a break from their relationship.

But Williams told police she was the victim and was beaten up during a fight with her wife.

Just after 4 p.m., a woman who identified herself as Williams’ psychologist called police and said she was receiving texts from Williams who saw police in her apartment complex and was making suicidal statements.

The psychologist said Williams is bipolar and has major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders. The dispatcher told the woman to wait outside the complex in case medical personnel at the scene needed her.

“If they don’t talk to me I’m worried she’ll do something,” the woman said.

Williams appeared in court Wednesday and has been released from jail. She is due in court next week.

The WNBA suspended Williams for 10 games in 2019 while playing for the Los Angeles Sparks after she was arrested in an alleged domestic violence incident.

Prosecutors in Florida dropped the burglary and assault with firearm charges against Williams in 2020, court records show.

