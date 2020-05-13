94-year-old man in Las Vegas police custody dies at hospital

A 94-year-old inmate in Las Vegas police custody died at University Medical Center on Tuesday; officials said his death was not related to the coronavirus.

The inmate was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Jan. 2 and taken to the hospital on Jan. 16, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

He did not have any “police interaction” before his death, Metro said. Police spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said Tuesday that his death was not related to the coronavirus.

The 94-year-old was booked into the jail on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and discharging a gun within a structure, police said.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. Further information was not immediately available.

