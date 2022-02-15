‘Adulterated’ food allegations lead police to investigate restaurant

Police are investigating allegations that a northwest Las Vegas restaurant served “adulterated” food. The Southern Nevada Health District also is investigating the restaurant, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that it has taken “multiple reports” about a restaurant on the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. The Southern Nevada Health District also is investigating the restaurant, police said.

Multiple social media and internet posts identified the restaurant as Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd. Reviewers said they felt “odd” after eating at the restaurant, with some saying they ended up in the hospital and others saying they later tested positive for THC.

“The Southern Nevada Health District received reports and began an investigation,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation and we would not be able to provide additional information or comment at this time.”

A phone number listed for the restaurant was out of service on Tuesday morning.

Jennifer Kay Colacion ate curry at the restaurant with her husband on Friday afternoon. She said they were both very tired after getting back home and quickly took a nap before going to pick their 6-year-old up from school.

Later, her heart started beating quickly, and she started to get worried. Eventually she called 911, 311 and family members before going to the hospital and eventually testing positive for THC.

“All I could think of was there was a couple sitting next to us that was like 75. And I was like, ‘those people got curry. I’m sure they literally thought they were having a heart attack,’” she said. “And then I started thinking: they’re going to serve kids. Kids are going to eat this.”

She posted about her experience on social media and instantly heard from others who had similar experiences in recent weeks at the restaurant. Later, she called the restaurant multiple times to ask them to stop serving the curry, but she was told that there was nothing wrong with the food, and she was sick from MSG.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

