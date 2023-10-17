AG: Nevada doctor defrauded out of $750K retirement fund by adviser

Anthony Depasquale III, 44, has been indicted on charges of securities fraud, investment adviser fraud, theft and forgery.

An investment adviser has been indicted, the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office said, on charges of defrauding a Nevada physician out of $750,000.

Anthony Depasquale III, 44, of Texas, was indicted in September by the Clark County grand jury on charges of securities fraud, investment adviser fraud, theft and forgery, according to a statement from the secretary of state’s office.

Beginning in 2017, Depasquale convinced a woman to invest in a Big Whiskey’s franchised restaurant that, according to the indictment, was to be located in the Town Square shopping center.

The woman invested into the scheme with her $750,000 retirement fund. The secretary of state’s office said the investigation began as a routine exam of licensed advisers and that Depasquale has since lost his license.

Depasquale has pleaded not guilty and is due in court in March.

Victims can report a scam to the securities division of the secretary of state’s office.

