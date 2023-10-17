80°F
Crime

AG: Nevada doctor defrauded out of $750K retirement fund by adviser

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2023 - 6:51 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

An investment adviser has been indicted, the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office said, on charges of defrauding a Nevada physician out of $750,000.

Anthony Depasquale III, 44, of Texas, was indicted in September by the Clark County grand jury on charges of securities fraud, investment adviser fraud, theft and forgery, according to a statement from the secretary of state’s office.

Beginning in 2017, Depasquale convinced a woman to invest in a Big Whiskey’s franchised restaurant that, according to the indictment, was to be located in the Town Square shopping center.

The woman invested into the scheme with her $750,000 retirement fund. The secretary of state’s office said the investigation began as a routine exam of licensed advisers and that Depasquale has since lost his license.

Depasquale has pleaded not guilty and is due in court in March.

Victims can report a scam to the securities division of the secretary of state’s office.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
By / RJ

Tanner Castro, a deputy district attorney, faces charges of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and attempted statuary sexual seduction by a person over 21, according to the Henderson Justice Court website.

