Crime

‘All I see is flames:’ New 911 calls capture moments after Henry Ruggs crash

Henry Ruggs crash 911 calls
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2021 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated November 10, 2021 - 1:12 pm
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South R ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An aerial view of Las Vegas police investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South ...
An aerial view of Las Vegas police investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was the driver of one of the vehicles, according to police. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, is led into the co ...
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Tina Tintor, 23, in an undated photo. (Facebook)
Tina Tintor, 23, in an undated photo. (Facebook)

Newly released 911 calls capture the moment witnesses started to report the fiery crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, on the early morning of Nov. 2.

A first caller, Michael Leone, who previously spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, repeatedly tells the dispatcher that he does not believe anyone is in the vehicle that burst into flames. He describes a Lamborghini and another car that is on fire.

“There’s a lady screaming for help,” he says. “She’s trapped.”

According to Henry Ruggs’ arrest report, he was speeding up to 156 mph mere seconds before crashing into the back of Tintor’s Toyota RAV4 in a residential area near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. The impact ignited the RAV4’s fuel tank, and the SUV burst into flames.

Ruggs, then a wide receiver for the Raiders, faces DUI and reckless driving charges in connection with the crash.

Tintor and her dog, Max, died in the crash, which was about 2 miles from her home. Tintor, a 2016 Durango High School graduate, was 23.

Ruggs’ vehicle was a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, police said.

In the 911 call, released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department, Leone says he sees someone being pulled from the Lamborghini, and it is unclear if the person is conscious. When asked if anyone in the car appears to be under the influence, Leone says it’s “possible.”

“I want to say the Lamborghini was probably speeding,” he says. “I heard loud noises and then a big collision.”

A second call, also released Wednesday, involves a woman who asks the dispatcher to send help quickly.

“All I see is flames, and it’s almost all gone,” she says, then later adds, “Someone’s in there, I think!”

The new audio was released a day after the Clark County Fire Department released 911 audio related to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

