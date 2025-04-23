Alleged spray painter captured by Las Vegas police with help from helicopter — VIDEO

Las Vegas police captured a man suspected of spray painting cars in the west valley Wednesday morning with help from an eye in the sky.

This screen shot from Metropolitan Police Department video shows a man accused of spray painting cars near Decatur Boulevard and Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department via X)

This screen shot from video shows Metropolitan Police Department officers apprehending a man accused of spray painting cars near Decatur Boulevard and Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department via X)

Las Vegas police arrested a man suspected of spray painting cars after a brief morning chase in the west valley Wednesday with help from an eye in the sky.

The man was reported spraying cars near Decatur Boulevard and Harmon Avenue when the Metropolitan Police Department’s AIR2 helicopter picked up the call from police dispatch, police said.

Video shows the man attempting to flee police, but after a brief chase through a Home Depot parking lot, he is eventually taken into custody near a Jack in the Box on the corner of Decatur and Tropicana Avenue.

GREAT TEAMWORK! This morning, a caller reported someone spray painting cars near Decatur and Harmon Avenue within @LVMPDSVAC About one minute after the report, LVMPD’s AIR2 helicopter picked up the call from @lvmpd_dispatch. Moments later, AIR2 located the suspect and guided… pic.twitter.com/bgHO8hvzp8 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 23, 2025

“It’s tough to outrun the helicopter and officers,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X.

