84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Alleged spray painter captured by Las Vegas police with help from helicopter — VIDEO

This screen shot from video shows Metropolitan Police Department officers apprehending a man ac ...
This screen shot from video shows Metropolitan Police Department officers apprehending a man accused of spray painting cars near Decatur Boulevard and Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department via X)
This screen shot from Metropolitan Police Department video shows a man accused of spray paintin ...
This screen shot from Metropolitan Police Department video shows a man accused of spray painting cars near Decatur Boulevard and Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department via X)
More Stories
A man was killed in a suspected DUI crash Saturday morning in Summerlin, police said. (Nevada H ...
Man, 22, killed in suspected DUI crash in Summerlin
Friends and family members hold photographs of Kamari Jordan Wolfe, a DUI crash victim, during ...
Man sentenced to prison for killing 5-year-old child while driving drunk
Students at Bailey Middle School walk in the hallway during recess on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in ...
Parent of student accused of threatening to kill Las Vegas teacher
The Las Vegas Realtors building is seen on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Cart ...
Man who refused to leave Las Vegas Realtors’ HQ had handgun, report says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2025 - 4:52 pm
 
Updated April 23, 2025 - 5:26 pm

Las Vegas police arrested a man suspected of spray painting cars after a brief morning chase in the west valley Wednesday with help from an eye in the sky.

The man was reported spraying cars near Decatur Boulevard and Harmon Avenue when the Metropolitan Police Department’s AIR2 helicopter picked up the call from police dispatch, police said.

Video shows the man attempting to flee police, but after a brief chase through a Home Depot parking lot, he is eventually taken into custody near a Jack in the Box on the corner of Decatur and Tropicana Avenue.

“It’s tough to outrun the helicopter and officers,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES