Amber Alert issued for Idaho teen possibly Las Vegas-bound

Sandra Rios-Chavez (missingkids.org)

Miguel Rodriguez-Perez (missingkids.org)

Sandra Rios-Chavez and Miguel Rodriguez-Perez (missingkids.org)

An Amber Alert has been issued Monday for an Idaho teenager who authorities believe was abducted and could be on her way to Las Vegas.

Authorities believe that Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, may have been abducted by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, 18, out of Jerome County, Idaho, on Sunday, according to the alert. She was last seen about 6 p.m. at a Wendy’s parking lot in Jerome, and authorities think she may be wearing a Wendy’s uniform and a gray sweatshirt.

Rodriguez-Perez is known to drive a black 2015 Audi A4 with Idaho license plates, 2J83179, and he may be heading toward Las Vegas, the alert said.

Sandra has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds.

Rodriguez-Perez is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds, the alert said. He was black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office at 208-324-4328.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.