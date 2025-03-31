Amber alert: Nevada mother believed to be armed allegedly takes 10-month-old

Authorities are looking for a noncustodial mother believed to have taken her 10-month-old child in the Fallon area around 8 a.m.

Authorities sent out an amber alert about an alleged kidnapping of a baby on Monday afternoon.

According to the alert, authorities are looking for a noncustodial mother who took her 10-month-old child in the Fallon, Nevada, area around 8 a.m.

The alert identifies the mother as Chelsea Daniels, who is driving a 2006 Ford Explorer with a Nevada license plate numbered 714S57. Daniels is armed, according to the amber alert.

Anyone who sees Daniels, the baby, or the Explorer is encouraged to contact the local police department.

