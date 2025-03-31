74°F
Amber alert: Nevada mother believed to be armed allegedly takes 10-month-old

Authorities are looking for a noncustodial mother who they say took her 10 month old child in t ...
Authorities are looking for a noncustodial mother who they say took her 10 month old child in the Fallon, Nevada area around 8 a.m. (Arlette Yousif / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2025 - 2:49 pm
 

Authorities sent out an amber alert about an alleged kidnapping of a baby on Monday afternoon.

According to the alert, authorities are looking for a noncustodial mother who took her 10-month-old child in the Fallon, Nevada, area around 8 a.m.

The alert identifies the mother as Chelsea Daniels, who is driving a 2006 Ford Explorer with a Nevada license plate numbered 714S57. Daniels is armed, according to the amber alert.

Anyone who sees Daniels, the baby, or the Explorer is encouraged to contact the local police department.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

