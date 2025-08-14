‘An insanely loud boom’: Dino’s bartender unhurt after Jeep slams into bar

A Dino’s Lounge bartender is happy to be alive after a Jeep driven by a suspected DUI driver plowed into the front of the bar near downtown Las Vegas.

The scene on August 4, when a Jeep Cherokee slammed into the north-facing side of the Dino's Lounge building at 1516 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, between the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

Erik Rensch, a bartender at Dino's Lounge, poses for a photo inside the lounge on Thursday, Aug 14, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Erik Rensch, a bartender at Dino's Lounge, poses for a photo in front of a repaired exterior wall of the lounge on Thursday, Aug 14, 2025, in Las Vegas.

The scene on August 4, 2025, when a Jeep Cherokee slammed into the north-facing side of the Dino's Lounge building.

Erik Rensch, a bartender at Dino's Lounge, poses for a photo behind a counter on Thursday, Aug 14, 2025, in Las Vegas.

When bartender Erik Rensch went to a walk-in cooler after the bar rush ended at Dino’s Lounge the morning of Aug. 4, he didn’t know that move might have saved his life.

That’s because moments later — at about 6:30 a.m. — a 2018 Jeep Cherokee slammed into the north-facing side of the Dino’s building at 1516 Las Vegas Boulevard South, between the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

“I remember an insanely loud boom,” Rensch said. “I think my brain just went ‘is that a bomb or an earthquake?’ The building kind of caved in, there was a lot of dust, and I gathered myself and got outside quickly.”

If he had been just a few feet from where he was standing, Rensch said, he would have likely been seriously injured or dead. As it was, the vehicle didn’t come into contact with anyone inside the bar, which is normally open around the clock and is known for karaoke. (Coldplay’s Chris Martin stopped by to perform in September.)

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 32-year-old Margerette S. Williams was behind the wheel of the Jeep before the crash.

According to a Metro impaired driving report, Williams “did operate a motor vehicle upon the roadway while intoxicated.” After arriving on the scene that morning, police found an open “BuzzBallz” alcoholic beverage container and a glass pipe with “white controlled substance residue,” the report said.

Police said the Jeep was going about 60 mph when it crashed into the bar. Williams didn’t have a valid driver’s license, and the vehicle was not insured, police said.

Kristen Bartolo, the third-generation owner of Dino’s, which opened in 1962, said the bar was set to reopen Thursday after being closed for repairs since the crash happened.

“It was pretty bad for a minute, but we’re happy to be opening up again,” Bartolo said. “I paid for all the repairs out of my pocket; I’m not sure what insurance is going to end up covering. I’m just glad Erik wasn’t standing two feet over from where he was that morning.”

Williams faces DUI and other traffic-related charges, according to the impaired driving report.

Rensch, a 52-year-old Henderson resident, is set to return to work at Dino’s on Friday. He said he’s happy to be alive, especially since he has an infant son to help look after.

“I had a couple of extra things to do when I was in the walk-in that morning, and I’m thankful I did,” he said. “I was carrying some six packs, and I was about to walk to the other side of the bar with them. If I had, I would have gotten crushed or something would have gone through me. God was looking out for me.”

