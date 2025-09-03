Another inmate at Nevada prison dies in ‘suspicious’ circumstances

Fawaz Alzaid, 33, was pronounced dead at the prison on Sunday, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

Another inmate has died under suspicious circumstances at High Desert State Prison, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Fawaz Alzaid, 33, was pronounced dead at the prison, which is a maximum security facility in Indian Springs, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, on Sunday.

As of Wednesday, according to department spokeswoman Teri Vance, officials were still waiting for the Clark County coroner’s office report on the cause of death for Alzaid, but she said in an email that the death is considered “suspicious.”

From July 16 through Aug. 17, three inmate deaths at High Desert have been labeled as suspected homicides by department officials. A total of five inmates under the age of 40, including the suspected homicide victims, have died at High Desert during the same period.

Alzaid was serving a sentence of three to nine years at the prison for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the department. He came to the prison from the Clark County Detention Center on Aug. 15, 2024.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.