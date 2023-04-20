Anti-Defamation League condemns ‘violent, antisemitic act’ against Las Vegas student

The Anti-Defamation League issued a statement this week condemning an incident that occurred in mid-March directed at a Clark High School student.

Clark County School District administration building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities investigated an antisemitic act that occurred against a Clark High School student, while the Anti-Defamation League this week condemned the incident.

Jolie Brislin, regional director of ADL Nevada, released a statement Tuesday referring to the incident as a “violent” act, which reportedly occurred in mid-March.

“Not only was this student targeted for his identifiable faith, but he was particularly vulnerable due to his disability,” she wrote. “This incident illustrates points of intersectionality in how hate can show itself across marginalized communities.”

The statement did not include details about what happened.

Clark County School District police took a report about injuries that a parent discovered at home in mid-March, school officials said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police conducted an investigation, which included interviews with staff and a review of camera footage, and found “no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries,” according to the statement.

Other law enforcement agencies reviewed the information and came to the same conclusion, the district said.

“We will not tolerate discriminatory behaviors that contradict an inclusive community and impact student safety and well-being,” the district’s statement said. “If anyone has any additional information related to this case, we urge them to contact school police immediately.”

ADL Nevada, in partnership with Jewish Nevada and other organizations, has been in communication with the school district, law enforcement and the student’s parents, Brislin wrote.

The organization will also work with Clark High School to provide antisemitism education, she wrote. “School should be no place for hate, and no student should be made to feel unsafe and threatened.”

Brislin wrote that if anyone has information about the incident, they should contact ADL and the FBI.

The FBI said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it is aware of the incident and is in regular contact with local authorities.

“If during the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal civil rights violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate,” according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

