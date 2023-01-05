48°F
Crime

Anti-Semitic flyers shock Boulder City residents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2023 - 7:59 pm
 
Joe Hardy took office as Boulder City's mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Joe Hardy took office as Boulder City’s mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Review-Journal file photo)

Boulder City residents found anti-Semitic flyers in their neighborhoods and parks on Tuesday.

“People are taken aback, they’re shocked,” Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy said. “My job as a politician is to help people grow, develop, self actualize and be able to be community participants by doing good service projects and working for the good of all people.”

The Boulder City Police Department is investigating to find the source of the anti-Semitic flyers.

The department is asking residents who see someone distributing such flyers to take a photo of them and to report individuals responsible for the hate speech.

“Please help us figure out who is doing this,” Boulder City communications manager Lisa LaPlante said. “We want it to come to an end as quickly as possible.”

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

