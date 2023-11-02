Antisemitic graffiti in northwest Las Vegas draws pro-Israel rally

Members of the Jewish-American community gathered at the site of the graffiti, between West Sahara Avenue and West Charleston Boulevard.

Pro-Israel demonstrators gather in response to graffiti written on a wall in a neighborhood the night before that said “Death 2 Jews” and “Free Gaza” on South Fort Apache Road near Piccolo Strada in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Adam Peniazek, 36, with the help of Akivah G. Bengio, 6, tapes posters of Jewish victims kidnapped by the recent Hamas attack in Israel on a wall that previously had “free Gaza” graffiti on it on South Fort Apache Road near Piccolo Strada in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Watching in the background is Matthew Blackburn, 43, and George Millan, 35, who is holding an American flag. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BrettClarkson_

After walls in northwest Las Vegas were spray-painted with antisemitic graffiti and references to the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Gaza, Adam and Maria Peniazek and Esther Bengio wanted to respond.

The three Las Vegas residents went to a wall at Fort Apache Road and Peccole Strada, where the words “Free Gaza” had been spraypainted, and taped up about 45 posters showing some of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

Earlier in the day, residents had discovered that somebody had used black spray paint to write “Death 2 Jews,” “Jews are causing W.W. 3” and two “Free Gaza” messages on walls in the area, where there is a large Jewish population.

‘This is despicable’

The multiagency Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center is investigating, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

“Right now I feel hunted,” said Maria Peniazek, 37, who echoed a sentiment shared by others, that there is a sense of fear and alarm among Jewish people as antisemitism becomes even more apparent in the weeks since Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lom4bardo also condemned the graffiti on X.

“This is despicable,” Lombardo wrote in the post. “Antisemitism and violent rhetoric will never be tolerated here in Nevada.”

This is despicable. Antisemitism and violent rhetoric will never be tolerated here in Nevada. I’m grateful for @LVMPD’s quick response, and I hope the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice. In Nevada, we will always stand with Israel and the Jewish community. https://t.co/ovfGWSYcqM — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) November 1, 2023

Adam Peniazek, Maria’s husband, was asked if Tuesday’s graffiti affects how safe he feels in Las Vegas.

“Hundred percent. I mean, I got kids. If it was just me, maybe I wouldn’t be as much fearful because I’m strong,” Peniazek said, adding that he and his wife are parents to four young children.

“If I’m walking with four of my kids, I don’t feel safe,” Peniazek said.

Members of the Jewish community, as well as supporters who aren’t Jewish, gathered Tuesday morning to show support for Israel and to denounce antisemitism as Las Vegas city workers painted over the graffiti just after 11 a.m. Some carried Israeli flags, others waved American flags.

“We as leaders are not going to tolerate antisemitism. We’re not going to tolerate hate crimes,” Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who represents the area, said at the gathering after leaving Tuesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting. “This is my ward, with the largest Jewish population, and it will not be tolerated.”

In the same meeting, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman lauded the diversity of the city and said hatred has no place here.

“So wherever this hatred lies, you don’t deserve to be in Las Vegas,” Goodman said, referring to whoever is responsible for the graffiti.

Several Metropolitan Police Department vehicles were also at the scene. Police were called at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday about the graffiti, the Metro statement said.

‘In shock over the hate’

A crowd that grew to about 30 people gathered near the spray-painted messages Tuesday morning after word started getting out on social media and WhatsApp.

Some who gathered said they felt the area was targeted because of the area’s large Jewish community.

“I’m in shock over the hate that is rising in Las Vegas,” said Meir Cohen.

“We’re going to get stronger after this war that happened to us, and we won’t let them destroy us,” said Liad Wischnia Nemeth, 48, of Las Vegas.

“I think it’s unjust and I think it’s just evil,” said George Millan, 35, of Las Vegas, who is Christian but wanted to show support to the local Jewish community — and was helping the Peniazeks and Bengio put up the posters of the kidnapped hostages. “And I don’t like it, I don’t support it. And so that’s why I’m here standing with the Israeli people.”

Police said anybody with information about the incident is urged to contact the counter terrorism center at 702-828-7777 or at www.snctc.org.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staff photographer Rachel Aston contributed to this report.