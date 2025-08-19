103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Appliances stolen from newly built homes in Las Vegas Valley; man arrested

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Man in wheelchair dies four days after Las Vegas hit-and-run
People enter City of Henderson Justice Facility building where Henderson Municipal and Clark Co ...
Feds say they did not intervene in Israeli official’s child sex case
A woman pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas to Medicaid fraud and agreed to pay ...
Woman admits to Medicaid fraud, agrees to pay millions in restitution
Tarek El Moussa poses for a portrait to promote "The Flip Off" on Jan. 28, 2025, in Los Angeles ...
Las Vegas battery case against HGTV star dropped
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2025 - 5:23 pm
 

A man linked to a series of burglaries targeting newly built homes in the Las Vegas Valley has been arrested, Henderson police said Monday.

The burglaries happened in the Cadence Community and other sites. Thousands of dollars in stolen appliances and construction materials were recovered, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Alexander Eduardo Hernandez, who was arrested Aug. 7. Police said he is connected to at least 10 burglaries in Henderson and additional burglaries in the valley.

In a statement, police said “since the beginning of the year, detectives investigated a pattern of burglaries in which high-end appliances were stolen from vacant new build homes.

“In collaboration with (Las Vegas police’s) Construction Site Theft Unit, Henderson detectives served multiple search warrants on Aug. 13 at several storage units across the valley. Detectives recovered about $25,000 worth of stolen property, including new refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, dryers, flooring and other construction supplies.”

Hernandez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges including:

— Residential burglary

— Attempted theft

— Possession of debit/credit card without owner’s consent

— Possession of burglary tools

— Theft.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES