Appliances stolen from newly built homes in Las Vegas Valley; man arrested

A man linked to a series of burglaries targeting newly built homes in the Las Vegas Valley has been arrested, Henderson police said Monday.

The burglaries happened in the Cadence Community and other sites. Thousands of dollars in stolen appliances and construction materials were recovered, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Alexander Eduardo Hernandez, who was arrested Aug. 7. Police said he is connected to at least 10 burglaries in Henderson and additional burglaries in the valley.

In a statement, police said “since the beginning of the year, detectives investigated a pattern of burglaries in which high-end appliances were stolen from vacant new build homes.

“In collaboration with (Las Vegas police’s) Construction Site Theft Unit, Henderson detectives served multiple search warrants on Aug. 13 at several storage units across the valley. Detectives recovered about $25,000 worth of stolen property, including new refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, dryers, flooring and other construction supplies.”

Hernandez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges including:

— Residential burglary

— Attempted theft

— Possession of debit/credit card without owner’s consent

— Possession of burglary tools

— Theft.