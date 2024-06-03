81°F
Arizona residents killed in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas

Victims in wrong-way crash near Boulder City identified
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Dennis Prince (Courtesy Tom Letizia)
Law office closes after Summerlin shooting that killed attorney, wife
Hunter Biden, left, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrives at federal court, Monday, June 3 ...
President says he has ‘boundless love’ for Hunter Biden as gun case begins
Man found dead on highway with apparent gunshot wound, Las Vegas police say
A story about the killings of John and Francis Dubeck in the March 20, 1974 edition of the Las ...
Mob hit mystery? 50-year-old Las Vegas double murder baffles police, FBI
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2024 - 12:28 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2024 - 6:39 pm

Two victims killed after a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle Saturday near Boulder City have been identified as Arizona residents.

They were Virginia Whiting, 19, and Antonio Aguilera, 21, both from Arizona in the Phoenix-Glendale area, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

The crash was reported at 2:22 p.m. near Interstate 11.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said an unidentified motorist struck the victims head-on.

That person suffered minor injuries and was expected to be jailed on suspicion of DUI, officials said.

Two children in the suspect’s vehicle were taken to a hospital for “precautionary measures,” officials said.

Officials hadn’t identified the suspect or released additional details as of Monday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

