Arizona woman charged with arson at home of aunt who evicted her

Sabrina Nulsen (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

A woman has been arrested on charges she burned down a Mohave County, Arizona, home from which she’d recently been evicted.

Sabrina Lynn Nulsen, 29, is charged with arson of a structure, first-degree criminal trespassing and criminal damage. The charges stem from a fire investigated by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department on Tuesday at 5:55 a.m. on West 7th Street in the community of Dolan Springs.

The sheriff’s office said the home was destroyed, and that the origins of the fire were suspicious.

“During the course of the investigation, video was obtained from the homeowner and identified the suspect as Sabrina Lynn Nulsen,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sabrina was identified as the niece of the homeowner/victim.”

Authorities said Nulsen was evicted from the home about a month ago. Video surveillance showed her entering the home about 15 minutes before the fire, authorities said. Then, she is seen leaving the home shortly before smoke starts to rise from the residence.

Nulsen denied starting the fire. A monetary damage was placed at about $70,000.

