Armed barricade draws SWAT response in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are evacuating several homes in the far northeast side of the valley because of an armed barricade Saturday night.

North Las Vegas police. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police, detectives, SWAT and crisis negotiators are investigating the 6200 block of Sun Seed Court, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Centennial Parkway, police said in a statement just before 7 p.m.

“The surrounding area is being evacuated,” the statement read, encouraging residents and drivers to avoid the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the situation was encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

