Armed barricade ends peacefully in North Las Vegas

An armed barricaded in the far northeast side of the valley ended peacefully Saturday night after about five hours of evacuations and negotiations, according North Las Vegas police.

Officers, detectives, SWAT and crisis negotiators were called at 2:37 p.m. to the 6200 block of Sun Seed Court, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Centennial Parkway, after a man in his 30s had armed himself with an AR-15 style rifle and barricaded himself in a home, police said in a statement.

Nearby houses were evacuated while the man ignored officer’s commands, police said.

“While SWAT was on scene communicating with the subject, the male surrendered and was taken into custody with no further incident. The male was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and aiming a gun at a human being,” police said around 8:15 p.m.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the situation is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

