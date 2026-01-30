39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Armed carjacking leads to pursuit in northern Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Nathan Chasing Horse appears in court during his sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice ...
Jury in Chasing Horse trial set to resume deliberations today
Boulder City High School football coach Frank "Bubba" Mariani poses for a portrait in July 2023 ...
Ex-Nevada high school football coach accused of lewdness, child abuse
Nathan Chasing Horse, second left, is led into a courtroom as his his attorney Craig Mueller, a ...
‘Even the best spiders lose their prey’: Jury to begin deliberating in Chasing Horse trial
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
1 dead, 1 critical after rollover crash north of Pahrump
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2026 - 6:27 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that led to a pursuit Thursday night in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Lt. Sean Miller said that around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, carjacking victims reported that a group of people, one armed with a gun, approached them and stole their vehicle in the 7155 block of Grand Montecito Parkway.

Police said patrol officers located the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect later abandoned the vehicle in a residential area in the 900 block of Appaloosa Hill Avenue and ran into a house, according to authorities.

“The possible suspects were later observed entering another vehicle and a felony car stop was completed on that vehicle in the area of Lamb and the I-15,” Miller said in a text message.

Southbound Lamb Boulevard at the Interstate 15 remained closed early Friday morning while police investigated.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES