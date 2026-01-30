Armed carjacking leads to pursuit in northern Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating an armed carjacking that led to a pursuit Thursday night in the northern valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that led to a pursuit Thursday night in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Lt. Sean Miller said that around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, carjacking victims reported that a group of people, one armed with a gun, approached them and stole their vehicle in the 7155 block of Grand Montecito Parkway.

Police said patrol officers located the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect later abandoned the vehicle in a residential area in the 900 block of Appaloosa Hill Avenue and ran into a house, according to authorities.

“The possible suspects were later observed entering another vehicle and a felony car stop was completed on that vehicle in the area of Lamb and the I-15,” Miller said in a text message.

Southbound Lamb Boulevard at the Interstate 15 remained closed early Friday morning while police investigated.