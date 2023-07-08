91°F
Crime

Armed driver arrested near Hoover Dam after stolen vehicle pursuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 7:43 pm
 
Updated July 7, 2023 - 8:02 pm
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a driver barricaded inside a stolen vehicle near ...
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a driver barricaded inside a stolen vehicle near Hoover Dam on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Courtesy to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stolen vehicle pursuit that started on the Strip ended with an armed barricade near Hoover Dam Friday afternoon.

At around 3:05 p.m., officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

The vehicle fled the area and was later spotted by a police helicopter near Boulder City. It stopped at an underpass near Hoover Dam and the driver barricaded himself inside while armed with a gun.

Ibarra said Nevada Highway Patrol and the Boulder City Police Department responded and the driver was arrested by SWAT. No one was injured and no shots were fired.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

