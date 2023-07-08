Armed driver arrested near Hoover Dam after stolen vehicle pursuit

Las Vegas police tried stopped the vehicle around 3:05 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a driver barricaded inside a stolen vehicle near Hoover Dam on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Courtesy to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stolen vehicle pursuit that started on the Strip ended with an armed barricade near Hoover Dam Friday afternoon.

At around 3:05 p.m., officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

The vehicle fled the area and was later spotted by a police helicopter near Boulder City. It stopped at an underpass near Hoover Dam and the driver barricaded himself inside while armed with a gun.

Ibarra said Nevada Highway Patrol and the Boulder City Police Department responded and the driver was arrested by SWAT. No one was injured and no shots were fired.

