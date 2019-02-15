Armed man arrested after standoff at west Las Vegas restaurant

Denny's at 7341 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas. (Google)

One man was arrested after barricading himself, armed with a knife, inside a Denny’s early Friday morning in west Las Vegas.

Just before 1 a.m., police received reports of a man showing signs of mental illness, who was armed with a knife and barricaded himself inside Denny’s located at 7341 W. Lake Mead Blvd. near North Tenaya Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

When the man left the Denny’s, he was provided medical attention and taken into custody.

There were no injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

