Armed man barricaded in northeast Las Vegas Valley, police say

Las Vegas police on Saturday afternoon were investigating a barricade situation involving an armed man in a northeast valley residential area.

SWAT officers and numerous Metropolitan Police Department vehicles were seen about noon near Sandy Lane and Irwin Avenue, north of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Cheyenne Avenue. Officers were called to the 3200 block of Sandy Lane about 10:50 a.m., Metro said in an emailed statement about 1 p.m.

Metro confirmed that SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were at the scene. No major roads were closed, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

