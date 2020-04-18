Armed man found dead after Las Vegas barricade situation
Hours after police began investigating a barricade situation involving an armed person in northeast Las Vegas, they discovered the man was dead.
At about 5 p.m., authorities at the scene determined the man was dead. A Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said police later determined the death was a suicide.
Officers were initially called about 10:50 a.m. to the 3200 block of Sandy Lane and Irwin Avenue, north of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Cheyenne Avenue, according to Metro said in an emailed statement. No additional information was immediately available.
Suicide prevention resources
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Nevada Crisis Line: 775-784-8090