Armed man found dead after Las Vegas barricade situation

Hours after police began investigating a barricade situation involving an armed person in northeast Las Vegas, they discovered the man was dead.

Las Vegas Police respond to a barricade with an armed suspect in the 3200 block of Sandy Lane on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in northeast Las Vegas valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

At about 5 p.m., authorities at the scene determined the man was dead. A Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said police later determined the death was a suicide.

Officers were initially called about 10:50 a.m. to the 3200 block of Sandy Lane and Irwin Avenue, north of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Cheyenne Avenue, according to Metro said in an emailed statement. No additional information was immediately available.

