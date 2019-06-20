Armed man injured after jump from Las Vegas Strip bridge

A man who pulled a gun from his waistband while walking along the Las Vegas Strip was injured when he jumped from a pedestrian bridge early Thursday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian bridge is seen near the Bellagio on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. A man who pulled a gun from his waistband while walking along the Las Vegas Strip was injured when he fell from a pedestrian bridge early Thursday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who pulled a gun from his waistband while walking along the Las Vegas Strip was injured when he jumped from a pedestrian bridge early Thursday, police said.

Police were notified at 5:22 a.m. about the man who had pulled out a gun and put it back without making any threats, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said. An officer spotted the man and chased him across Las Vegas Boulevard toward the Bellagio, Lt. Adrian Beas said.

“Before officers could take the suspect into custody, he threw the firearm into the bushes near the valet and jumped off a pedestrian bridge approximately 15 to 20 feet and was injured,” Beas said in a text.

The man was taken into custody and hospitalized with minor injuries from his fall, Zambrano said.

The gun was recovered, and no other injuries were reported.

