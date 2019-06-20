Armed man injured when he jumps from Las Vegas Strip bridge

A man who pulled a gun from his waistband while walking along the Las Vegas Strip was injured when he fell from a pedestrian bridge early Thursday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who pulled a gun from his waistband while walking along the Las Vegas Strip was injured when he fell from a pedestrian bridge early Thursday.

Police were notified at 5:22 a.m. about the man. An officer observed the suspect and chased him across Las Vegas Boulevard South toward the Bellagio, according to Lt. Adrian Beas of the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Before officers could take the suspect into custody, he threw the firearm into the bushes near the valet and jumped off a pedestrian bridge approximately 15 to 20 feet and was injured,” Beas said in a text.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The gun was recovered.

No other injuries were reported.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.