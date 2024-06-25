Armed man killed by Las Vegas police identified; additional details shared

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man who was shot and killed by the Metropolitan Police Department Thursday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at officers in a downtown apartment complex.

‘More questions than answers’: Judge declines release of suspect in Tupac killing

Police discuss an officer-involved shooting in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police discuss an officer-involved shooting in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan police show a map of the location where a June 20, 2024, officer-involved shooting occurred during a news conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Ninth Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi discusses the details of a June 20, 2024, officer-involved shooting during a news conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi discusses the details of a June 20, 2024, officer-involved shooting during a news conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi discusses the details of a June 20, 2024, officer-involved shooting during a news conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man who was shot and killed by Metro police last week after he allegedly pointed a rifle at officers in a downtown apartment complex.

In a briefing at police headquarters, authorities said officers Matthew Kravetz, 35, and Andrew Buckland, 39, opened fire Thursday after Seth Wilson, 49, pointed the long gun in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.

The two officers fired a combined total of 14 rounds at Wilson, who was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, according to witness statements and surveillance footage.

The Las Vegas man died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. It makred the fifth fatal shooting by Metro this year, Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi said in the briefing.

Officers had responded around 1 p.m. to a 911 call about an armed person who was allegedly threatening to kill someone, police said.

The caller reported Wilson standing inside the door to his apartment building, pointing his gun at the caller as he entered.

Surveillance footage shows that Wilson stopped pointing his gun towards the caller after he entered the building, letting him go past and up the stairs to his second-floor apartment.

“I just skipped every other step, praying I wasn’t gonna get shot in the back,” the witness said in the call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Wilson by phone in an effort to encourage him to peacefully surrender, Yatomi said.

But, “after several moments, Wilson said, ‘I’m done with this,’ and hung up,” she said.

Inside the building, Wilson was told multiple times to drop the gun before he pointed it at officers, police said.

Kravetz and Buckland fired their guns as Wilson began to lower his gun towards them, surveillance footage shows.

Had Wilson survived, he would have faced charges of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with a firearm, Yatomi said.

Wilson did not shoot at the officers, and police said no officers were injured. Both officers remain on paid administrative leave, Yatomi confirmed.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com and Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.