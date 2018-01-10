Armed man robs New York-New York cashier on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed the casino cage at the New York-New York early Wednesday morning.

Suspect in robbery at New York-New York, Wednesday, January 10, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

New York-New York on the Las Vegas Strip (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed the casino cage at the New York-New York early Wednesday morning before fleeing in a cab.

The robbery was reported about 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man walked up to a cashier and demanded money, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

He was armed with a handgun, Metro Lt. David Gordon said, but he kept it in his waistband during the robbery. After the cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the man ran through the casino’s south entrance and got in a taxicab. He was at large Wednesday evening.

Police later said the man was last seen wearing a black beanie, black hooded jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, black gloves and black-rimmed glasses.

Metro urged anybody with information on the robbery to contact detectives at 702-828-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Blake Apgar and Mike Shoro contributed to this story.