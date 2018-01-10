Crime

Armed man robs New York-New York cashier on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed the casino cage at the New York-New York early Wednesday morning before fleeing in a cab.

The robbery was reported about 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man walked up to a cashier and demanded money, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

He was armed with a handgun, Metro Lt. David Gordon said, but he kept it in his waistband during the robbery. After the cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the man ran through the casino’s south entrance and got in a taxicab. He was at large Wednesday evening.

Police later said the man was last seen wearing a black beanie, black hooded jacket, dark jeans, black shoes, black gloves and black-rimmed glasses.

Metro urged anybody with information on the robbery to contact detectives at 702-828-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

