Armed man who was barricaded in car surrenders to Las Vegas police

An armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside a vehicle Tuesday was taken into custody, and no shots were fired.

Las Vegas police were negotiating with an armed suspect barricaded inside a vehicle in a northwest valley neighborhood at midday Tuesday, prompting evacuations in the immediate area and a lockdown at nearby Bozarth Elementary School.

The hourslong negotiation in a northwest Las Vegas Valley neighborhood prompted evacuations in the immediate area and a lockdown at nearby Bozarth Elementary School.

Officers were called about 9:10 a.m. to conduct a follow-up investigation into a domestic disturbance on the 7200 block of Breakfast Hill Street, near North Hualapai Way and Farm Road. Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said a man had allegedly pointed a gun at his domestic partner.

While officers were at the Breakfast Hill residence, the armed suspect arrived and refused to exit his vehicle. Just before 1 p.m., the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

OcampoGomez said no one was injured during the negotiation.

It was not immediately clear whether the man had a criminal history or what charges he would face.

Bozarth Elementary, which is several blocks from the scene, was on lockdown while officers worked to take the man into custody. Surrounding houses in the neighborhood also were evacuated.

