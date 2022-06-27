Arrest made in fatal shooting at Fremont Street Experience

Las Vegas police on Friday arrested a teenager accused of fatally shooting a California man at the Fremont Street Experience earlier this month.

The Fremont Street Experience at Fremont Street and Casino Center Boulevard, where police say one person died during a shooting early Sunday morning, on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a 16-year-old suspect they allege fatally shot a man and wounded a bystander earlier this month at the Fremont Street Experience.

Ruben Robles was taken into custody on Friday at an east Las Vegas neighborhood, a day before his 17th birthday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder, attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Gunshots erupted about 2:10 a.m. on June 19 at the tourist attraction in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

Police said that a group got into a quarrel and that someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Renova, a Southern California resident, died at University Medical Center, where the bystander also was taken, police said. The bystander was expected to recover.

It was not immediately clear how police identified the teenager, but a warrant for his arrest was issued two days after the shooting, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Last year, Robles was charged as an adult in two separate felony cases, which have since been dismissed.

Robles faced a count of robbery with a deadly weapon for a March 2021 incident, records show. He also was charged with multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied structure in connection to an October incident.

An attorney who represented Robles in two felony Las Vegas cases in 2021 could not immediately be reached for comment.

Robles is next expected in court Tuesday morning.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.