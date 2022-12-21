Arrest report: Former Metro recruit strangled wife, threatened her with gun

Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was arrested on Dec. 10 after his wife reported that he had grabbed her by the throat and slapped her in the face, according to an arrest report.

Jesus Gonzales-Mazo (Metropolitan Police Department)

A former Las Vegas police recruit is accused of strangling his wife and pulling out a handgun when she called 911, according to a police report.

Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was arrested on Dec. 10 after his wife reported that he had grabbed her by the throat and slapped her in the face, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday.

While squeezing her neck, Gonzales-Mazo told the woman “your mouth is going to get you into trouble” and “Do you want to die tonight,” the report said she told police.

When she called 911, Gonzales-Mazo pulled out a gun and aimed it at the ground between them. He told her she would ruin their lives if she did not call back and cancel the call to police.

Gonzales-Mazo, who was in training to become a full-time officer after graduating from the police academy, has “since separated from the department,” according to a news release about his arrest.

The woman told police she has been beaten by Gonzales-Mazo, her husband of two years, before but she did not report it for fear of him losing his job, the arrest report stated.

“She has never reported the abuse before because he always tells her she will ruin his career,” detectives wrote in the report. “Additionally, his mother has told her if she loved Jesus, she will learn to work around it.”

The couple has two children, who were born in 2017 and 2022, according to the arrest report.

Court records show that Gonzales-Mazo was found guilty of driving under the influence in 2016 and sentenced to DUI school and community service.

He was booked this month on two counts of domestic battery by strangulation, two counts of domestic battery first offense and one count of assault constituting domestic violence. He posted bail on Dec. 11 with the conditions that he not contact the victim and he is not allowed to have any weapons, according to court records.

No future court for Gonzales-Mazo date was available.

