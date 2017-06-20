Arrest report says man charged after barricade suffers from PTSD

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas man facing attempted murder charges after a Saturday barricade situation in the northwest valley suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and threatened to attack his wife on previous occasions, according to an arrest report.

Michael Frensley, 29, was diagnosed with PTSD shortly after serving in the U.S. Army, according to the Metropolitan Police Department report. He has been married to Erica Frensley for 9 years, and the couple has three children together. Erica is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

Erica Frensley and her children moved in with her parents shortly before the incident, after Michael Frensley showed erratic behavior, according to the report.

About 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Erica Frensley went to the home she and her husband previously shared to get the remainder of her things. When retrieving items from the garage, she was attacked by her husband, who choked her until she was nearly unconscious, according to the report.

Frensley told his wife that he would let her live if she helped him kill himself, the report said. She escaped after he retrieved the gun he planned to harm himself with.

Police responded to the incident after Erica Frensley approached a group of people on the street, begging them to call for help. She had bruises on her face and was bleeding from the mouth.

After the incident, Michael Frensley barricaded himself and fired two shots inside his residence in the area of Rebecca Road and West El Campo Grande Avenue, near West Tropical Parkway. After three hours he left the house and was taken into custody. Police found several suicide notes he had written inside the home.

Frensley faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery by strangulation and resisting public officials with a firearm.

