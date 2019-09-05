Arrested CSN student told police he works for rifle company

A College of Southern Nevada student who was arrested Aug. 28 told police he worked for a rifle manufacturer.

Shayn Striegel (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A College of Southern Nevada student charged with possessing a dangerous weapon on the school’s Henderson campus last week told police he works for a gun manufacturer, according to an arrest report.

On Aug. 28, campus police found about 2,000 rounds of ammunition in 27-year-old Shayn Striegel’s car. Officers looked up Striegel and found he “had an active and valid concealed weapons permit out of Clark County,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department report.

When they pulled Striegel out of class to ask him about it, he said, “I know what this is about, I’m so sorry. I forgot that I had it in the car, I work for Rifle Dynamics.”

Rifle Dynamics is a gun manufacturing company in the southeast valley that allows customers to learn, build and shoot assault rifles, according to the company’s website. Attempts to reach the company were unsuccessful Wednesday evening.

Striegel told the officers they would find a rifle in his trunk. They located the gun, and it was not loaded, the report said.

He told police he had been at the shooting range earlier that day and forgot to take the gun out of his car before heading to class. According to the report, there were no other weapons in the vehicle, but police did find cans of 7.62-caliber ammunition and 0.22-caliber ammunition.

Striegel was arrested that day and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on $2,000 bail. He was bailed out on Wednesday, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 11.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.