95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Arrests at Las Vegas spa tied to money-laundering investigation, police say

Arrests at a spa earlier this month were connected to a federal search warrant and an "on-going money laundering investigation," records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal indicate. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Midnight Rose Spa is seen at 953 Desert Inn Road Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. Fi ...
The Midnight Rose Spa is seen at 953 Desert Inn Road Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. Five women were recently arrested when they admitted to being employed at the spa as massage therapists without a license. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Oris Jones, accused of killing his father, appears in court via videoconference at the Regional ...
Man accused of killing father in argument found competent
Melvin Alexander (Metropolitan Police Department)
Arrest made in east Las Vegas Valley homicide
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police shoot, injure teen who fired at officers
Jury reaches verdict in Robert Telles murder trial — WATCH LIVE
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2024 - 4:41 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2024 - 8:51 am

Arrests at a spa earlier this month were connected to a federal search warrant and an “on-going money laundering investigation,” records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal indicate.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s criminal intelligence section helped the FBI serve a federal search warrant on the Midnight Rose Spa on Aug. 8, according to a police report released by the Las Vegas Justice Court this week. The spa is located at 953 Desert Inn Road and is not licensed as a massage establishment in Clark County, police said.

Five women admitted to being employed at the spa and not having a massage license in Clark County, police said, and were arrested.

“FBI Las Vegas can confirm an investigation,” the FBI said in a statement. “To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, the FBI cannot share any details of the ongoing process.”

A woman who answered a number listed for the spa on Tuesday said she did not know why the FBI raided the business and declined further comment.

The woman arrested were Cheng Cheng Liu, Ji Ming Li, Binxu Jiang, Hongxia Chen and Yanhui Li, according to police. Each faces a charge of acting as a massage therapist without a valid license.

The spa also has faced disciplinary action by the Nevada Board of Massage Therapy, which cited it for operating without a certificate in March, according to records. The citation carried a $1,000 fine and a $150 administrative fee.

Attorney Kirk Kennedy appealed the citation in an April letter that stated he represented Cheng Cheng, the owner of the spa. He did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The board heard the appeal and declined to reverse the citation at its May meeting, according to minutes.

An investigator for the board said at the meeting that the citation was issued after a Metro report about “massage being offered at the establishment.”

Elisabeth Barnard, the board’s executive director, said Tuesday that the board may issue additional citations based on police reports.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ricky Lee Trader, center, a suspect in connection with a cold-case homicide that occurred in 20 ...
Proceedings halted on 2003 Las Vegas homicide case
By / RJ

Proceedings in a former cold-case homicide have come to a halt after the State of Nevada said that defendant Ricky Lee Trader’s representation, the Clark County Public Defender’s Office, has a conflict of interest in the case.

MORE STORIES